American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS

ACHS Welcomes My Vinyasa Practice as a New Marketplace Partner

ACHS partners with My Vinyasa Practice to expand wellness education access & offer exclusive benefits that support holistic health careers & lifelong learning.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), a globally recognized leader in holistic health education, is excited to announce a new partnership with My Vinyasa Practice (MVP), one of the nation's leading providers of yoga teacher training and wellness education. This collaboration is part of the ACHS Marketplace Partnership Program , which connects students, alumni, and staff with high-quality wellness resources and professional development opportunities.As a Marketplace Partner, MVP joins a growing network of industry leaders dedicated to supporting the educational and career goals of holistic health professionals. Through this partnership, both organizations aim to provide meaningful resources, professional development opportunities, and personalized learning experiences that empower individuals to thrive in the integrative health field.Both ACHS and My Vinyasa Practice share a deep commitment to holistic wellness, lifelong learning, and community support. ACHS offers accredited, online programs in fields like integrative health, herbal medicine, nutrition, aromatherapy, and wellness coaching, while MVP provides accessible, high-quality yoga teacher training, mindfulness courses, and wellness resources to students around the world.By aligning their missions, ACHS and MVP are creating pathways for individuals to advance their careers in the growing wellness industry, deepen their personal practice, and contribute to the broader health and wellness community.Through this partnership, ACHS students, staff, and alumni gain access to exclusive benefits designed to support their career and personal growth in the wellness industry. Additionally, MVP staff and members will have the opportunity to pursue accredited education through ACHS at a reduced cost, enhancing their skills and credentials in the integrative health field.This collaboration also provides a platform for ongoing professional development, allowing students and wellness practitioners to stay at the forefront of industry trends and expand their expertise in areas like holistic health, nutrition, herbal studies, and aromatherapy.ACHS and MVP are dedicated to building a supportive wellness community where individuals can connect, share knowledge, and inspire each other to achieve their personal and professional goals. By leveraging their combined resources, the partnership aims to create a more connected and resilient wellness industry, benefiting students, practitioners, and the broader community alike.For more information about the partnership or to explore available programs, visit ACHS or My Vinyasa Practice.About My Vinyasa Practice (MVP)Founded in Austin, Texas, MVP is a leading provider of accessible, high-quality yoga teacher training, wellness courses, and personal development programs. With a focus on community, inclusivity, and authentic practice, MVP empowers students to reach their full potential through personalized instruction and comprehensive wellness resources.About American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS)Founded in 1978, ACHS is a world-renowned, accredited institution specializing in holistic health and wellness education. ACHS offers a wide range of online degree programs, certificates, and continuing education courses, empowering students to transform their lives and careers through the study of natural health, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, and more. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at ....

