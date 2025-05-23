Sunday Rugby Showdown: RFCLA Hosts Miami Sharks At The Great Park, OC

Antoine Dupont joins RFCLA Ownership Group

- Billy MeakesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The final sprint to the MLR playoffs begins now. This Sunday, May 25, RFCLA heads to The Great Park to face off against the Miami Sharks in a high-stakes clash that could shape the postseason picture. With only one home match remaining in the regular season, RFCLA is determined to deliver a statement win for the home crowd, as well as build momentum toward a potential home semi-final.RFCLA is coming off a gritty win over Chicago that showcased the team's explosive attack and unshakable belief.“Organized chaos is what we like to call it,” said veteran center Billy Meakes .“The beauty of the way we're playing is that we can attack from anywhere. Once we got the turnover, we were ready to pounce.”After battling early-season injuries and lineup shifts, the squad is rounding into form at just the right time. Assistant Coach Sam Harris hinted that RFCLA may see the return of some props for the first time in weeks. With key pieces healthy again, the team is eager to test its depth - and its grit - against a Miami side known for its fast paced physicality.Harris expressed confidence in his depth chart at scrum half following Bertranou's suspension:“I think Tas Smith is one of the better halfbacks in the competition. He just doesn't get to show it because Gonzalo is having arguably the best season this competition's ever seen. So I'm excited for him if he does get the start.”If Smith earns the start, it will mark another step forward for RFCLA's rising stars. Ed Timpson, one of the league's top try-scorers, has become a consistent finisher out wide, while captain Jason Damm remains a pillar of reliability in both attack and defense.“Every week, Jason leads from the front,” said Harris.“He's scored in three straight games and continues to be one of the most complete players in the league.”The Miami Sharks bring a structured, possession-heavy approach that contrasts sharply with RFCLA's fast, flowing attack. It sets the stage for a fascinating matchup of rugby philosophies – and a critical test of execution.“We know Miami will try to control the pace,” said Jason Damm, team captain.“But if we stick to our system, trust our defense, and stay aggressive, we'll come out on top.”Veteran center Billy Meakes echoed the anticipation, pointing to the midfield battle as one to watch.“I spent a fair bit of time looking over Ollie's clips-he truly is a world-class player and has been playing really well,” Meakes said of last week's matchup.“Fire for fire, and we were going at each other. A few words were exchanged, but all love at the end of the day.” Meakes added that this week's clash with Miami's Orlando Kabish promises more of the same:“There's probably only two or three teams in this league, including us, that play a really specific brand of rugby... this could be a really, really exciting one. Afternoon footy in OC-it's going to be a special day regardless.”The match also comes on the heels of a major boost for the club: Antoine Dupont, global rugby superstar and captain of France, has officially joined RFCLA as an owner. For players and coaches alike, the move signifies a turning point for American rugby.“It legitimizes everything we're building here,” said Meakes.“It's like Beckham coming to MLS. When someone of that caliber backs what you're doing, the whole world starts to pay attention.”Players to Watch:Tasman Smith – If he earns the start at scrum half, Smith's composure and quick decision-making will be key.Ed Timpson – With a nose for the try line, Timpson remains a constant threat in space.Jason Damm (Captain) – A two-way force, Damm has scored in three straight and anchors both the forward pack and defensive line.MATCH INFO:RFCLA vs. Miami SharksThe Great Park, Los Angeles, CASunday, May 25, 2025Kickoff: 3:00 PM PTBroadcast: Fanduel, ESPN+, and The Rugby Network (Outside the USA)RFCLA fans can purchase prorated Season Memberships now, which include all 1 remaining home match of the 2025 season:🎟️ Rugby Football Club Los Angeles Tickets now available here!For more information on RFCLA, visit RugbyFCLA or follow the team on social media @rugbyfcla.

