US Formally Lifts Sanctions On Syria: Treasury Dept

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: The United States on Friday lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, marking a dramatic policy shift following the end of Bashar Al Assad's regime and opening the door for new investment in the war-torn country.



Syria must "continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

