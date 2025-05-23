US Formally Lifts Sanctions On Syria: Treasury Dept
Washington: The United States on Friday lifted comprehensive economic sanctions on Syria, marking a dramatic policy shift following the end of Bashar Al Assad's regime and opening the door for new investment in the war-torn country.
Syria must "continue to work towards becoming a stable country that is at peace, and today's actions will hopefully put the country on a path to a bright, prosperous and stable future," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
Syria lauds role of Qatar, Saudi, Turkiye in lifting of US sanctions
