Lebanese Army Receives Qatar's Financial Grant
Beirut: The Lebanese Army Command received a financial grant from the State of Qatar to support the personnel of the military institution amid the difficult circumstances facing the country.
The Lebanese Army stated in a statement that this grant is within the framework of the State of Qatar's initiatives to support Lebanon's state institutions.
In a statement, Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal expressed his gratitude to the State of Qatar and its leadership for this generous initiative, stressing that it represents a vital show of support for his country's military institution and a relief in the face of current hardships, and contributes to strengthening the army's capabilities to carry out its mission of preserving Lebanon's security and stability.
