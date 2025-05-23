Apple Offers Additional Trade-In Discounts For New Iphones In China
Apple is offering additional trade-in discounts on new iPhones in China through June 18, according to an announcement on its official website on Friday, Azernews reports.
The limited-time promotion is seen as part of Apple's strategy to boost sales in the world's largest smartphone market, where it faces growing competition from local brands such as Huawei, Xiaomi, and Vivo. Consumers who trade in older iPhone models can receive increased credit toward the purchase of a new iPhone, including the iPhone 15 series.
This campaign coincides with China's major mid-year shopping festival known as "618" (short for June 18), a nationwide sales event originally launched by JD and now embraced by virtually all major e-commerce platforms and retailers. Apple's participation signals the company's intent to stay competitive during one of the busiest online shopping periods in the country.
Interestingly, Apple has recently ramped up its promotional efforts in China, including offering rare discounts, expanding financing options, and emphasizing localized marketing-all part of a broader response to declining market share and economic headwinds in the region.
