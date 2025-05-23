403
Switzerland: Talks With Kuwait Fruitful Opportunity To Boost Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERN, May 23 (KUNA) --- Monika Schmutz Kirgoz, Assistant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Head of the Middle East and North Africa Division at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, expressed great happiness on Friday with the political consultations held with the State of Kuwait, describing them as a "fruitful opportunity" to strengthen bilateral relations and expand areas of joint cooperation.
Kirgoz's statement came at the conclusion of the Swiss-Kuwaiti consultations held at the Swiss Foreign Ministry in the capital, Bern.
A high-level Kuwaiti delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and including the Assistant Director-General of the Swiss Development Agency and Head of the Europe and Middle East Division at the agency, Ambassador Didier Chassot, participated in the talks.
Kirgoz explained that the consultations with Kuwait provided an opportunity for the Swiss Development Agency to sign a memorandum of understanding with the State of Kuwait on international cooperation, describing this as a step that reflects the depth and diversity of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Kirgoz noted that the consultations covered a wide range of bilateral and regional issues of common interest, including economic cooperation, regional developments in the Middle East, and issues of women, peace, and security.
Today, the seventh round of political consultations between the two countries was held in Bern to discuss relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them in all fields, as well as the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.
These consultations come within the framework of strengthening the strong historical relations that have bound Kuwait and Switzerland for more than six decades, and have witnessed continuous development in many areas. (end)
