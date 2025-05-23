403
Kuwait Amb. To South Africa Hosts GCC Ambassadors Meeting
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to South Africa, Salem Al-Shalabi, chaired a meeting of ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries at the Kuwaiti Embassy in the capital, Pretoria.
In a statement to KUNA, the Kuwaiti Embassy in Pretoria said on Friday that the meeting was held in light of Kuwait's presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and addressed the follow-up and implementation of directives issued by the Supreme Council and the Ministerial Council of the GCC.
During the meeting, which took place last Wednesday, the statement added, "mechanism for joining efforts of the GCC ambassadors in South Africa to support the strategic objectives and common interests of the GCC countries was discussed."
The meeting also delved into the distinguished relations between the GCC countries and the Republic of South Africa, and ways to develop them in various fields.
It also reviewed several regional and international issues related to Gulf-South African relations. (end)
