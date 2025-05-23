Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pres. Warns 50 Pct Increase To Tariff On EU Imports


2025-05-23 07:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 23 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had run out of patience with trade negotiators from the European Union (EU) and has decided to set the tariff on imports at 50 percent starting on June 1.
I just said, 'It's time that we play the game the way I know how to play the game,'" Trump told reporters.
Trump had first announced his decision on social media early Friday morning, a post that set back stock markets and the value of the US dollar.
The president warned in a separate post that he would put a tariff of at least 25 percent on imported iPhones, and said he had warned Apple CEO Tim Cook to move his manufacturing to the United States.
He suggested the tariff could begin at the end of June. (end)
