403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
We're Committed To Transparency, Responsibility For Safety Of Patients - Health Minister
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 23 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi affirmed on Friday on the State of Kuwait's commitment to promoting the principles of transparency and accountability in the health sector, which serves patient safety and enhances the efficiency of the health system.
The remarks came at an event organized by Kuwait in Geneva in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).
The event was attended by health ministers, ambassadors and a number of senior WHO officials and representatives of medical councils and regional and international organizations.
In a speech delivered on Thursday during the event, the Minister of Health expressed Kuwait's pleasure in hosting the event, held on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly, entitled "Enhancing the Quality of Health Care through Medical Accountability."
The minister stressed in his speech "Kuwait is committed to promoting the principles of transparency and accountability in the health sector, which serves patient safety and enhances the efficiency of the health system."
For his part, the Chairman of the Medical Accountability Authority, Sheikh Dr. Salman Al-Sabah, highlighted Kuwait's pioneering experience in establishing an independent specialized body tasked with reviewing professional conduct, investigating patient complaints, and providing technical opinions on related issues.
Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah emphasized that the Medical Liability Authority is an integrated system that ensures impartiality and enhances citizens' confidence in the health system.
The event witnessed rich discussions addressing the most prominent challenges and international experiences in the field of health governance.
The event emphasized the importance of cooperation among member states to exchange expertise and establish common reference frameworks for medical liability. (end)
amk
The remarks came at an event organized by Kuwait in Geneva in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO).
The event was attended by health ministers, ambassadors and a number of senior WHO officials and representatives of medical councils and regional and international organizations.
In a speech delivered on Thursday during the event, the Minister of Health expressed Kuwait's pleasure in hosting the event, held on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly, entitled "Enhancing the Quality of Health Care through Medical Accountability."
The minister stressed in his speech "Kuwait is committed to promoting the principles of transparency and accountability in the health sector, which serves patient safety and enhances the efficiency of the health system."
For his part, the Chairman of the Medical Accountability Authority, Sheikh Dr. Salman Al-Sabah, highlighted Kuwait's pioneering experience in establishing an independent specialized body tasked with reviewing professional conduct, investigating patient complaints, and providing technical opinions on related issues.
Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah emphasized that the Medical Liability Authority is an integrated system that ensures impartiality and enhances citizens' confidence in the health system.
The event witnessed rich discussions addressing the most prominent challenges and international experiences in the field of health governance.
The event emphasized the importance of cooperation among member states to exchange expertise and establish common reference frameworks for medical liability. (end)
amk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment