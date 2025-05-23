Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian GDP Due Out Next Week

2025-05-23 07:04:33
U.S.

Monday

Markets are closed for Memorial Day

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Durable-goods orders (April)

S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index (March)

Consumer confidence (May)

Featured Earnings

AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) (Q3) EPS of $37.00 compared to $36.69 in the prior-year quarter.

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) (Q1) EPS for gain of 24 cents, compared to a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) (Q1) EPS of 63 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.76 in the prior-year quarter.

Highland Copper Company Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of 0.11 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Minutes of FOMC Meeting (May) Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q1) EPS of 83 cents, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) (Q1) EPS of $1.87 compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) (Q2) EPS of $2.40 compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Bank of Montreal (T) (Q2) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Champion Iron Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

EQB Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.69, compared to $2.98 in the prior-year quarter.

National Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.38, compared to $2.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (May 24)

GDP (First Revision) (Q1)

Pending home sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q3) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) (Q1) EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.

Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (March) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,000 (-0.3%) in February, following an increase of 14,400 (+0.1%) in January. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 124,300 (+0.7%) in February.

Featured Earnings

BRP Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 41 cents, compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.88, compared to $2.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Personal Income (April)

Personal Spending (April)

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (April)

Consumer sentiment (final) (May)

Featured Earnings

Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (Q1) EPS for loss of $2.06, compared to loss of $2.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead GDP (March) Real gross domestic product was down 0.2% in February, driven by decreases in both goods-producing and services-producing industries.

Featured Earnings

Canopy Growth Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 36 cents, compared to a loss of $1.11 in the prior-year quarter.

Cresco Labs Inc. (C) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.

