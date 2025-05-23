Canadian GDP Due Out Next Week
U.S.
Monday
Markets are closed for Memorial Day
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Durable-goods orders (April)
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index (March)
Consumer confidence (May)
Featured Earnings
AutoZone Inc (NYSE: AZO) (Q3) EPS of $37.00 compared to $36.69 in the prior-year quarter.
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) (Q1) EPS for gain of 24 cents, compared to a loss of 13 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) (Q1) EPS of 63 cents, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.76 in the prior-year quarter.
Highland Copper Company Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of 0.11 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead Minutes of FOMC Meeting (May) Featured Earnings
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q1) EPS of 83 cents, compared to 58 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) (Q1) EPS of $1.87 compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.
Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) (Q2) EPS of $2.40 compared to $2.14 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Bank of Montreal (T) (Q2) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Champion Iron Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.
EQB Inc. (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.69, compared to $2.98 in the prior-year quarter.
National Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of $2.38, compared to $2.93 in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (May 24)
GDP (First Revision) (Q1)
Pending home sales (April)
Featured Earnings
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) (Q3) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) (Q1) EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.04 in the prior-year quarter.
Marvell Technologies (NASDAQ: MRVL) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Payroll Employment, Earnings and Hours (March) The number of employees receiving pay and benefits from their employer-measured as "payroll employment" in the Survey of Employment, Payrolls and Hours-decreased by 49,000 (-0.3%) in February, following an increase of 14,400 (+0.1%) in January. On a year-over-year basis, payroll employment was up 124,300 (+0.7%) in February.
Featured Earnings
BRP Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 41 cents, compared to 98 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) (Q2) EPS of $1.88, compared to $2.20 in the prior-year quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of 12 cents, compared to 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead
Personal Income (April)
Personal Spending (April)
Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (April)
Consumer sentiment (final) (May)
Featured Earnings
Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (Q1) EPS for loss of $2.06, compared to loss of $2.10 in the prior-year quarter.
CanadaEconomic Lookahead GDP (March) Real gross domestic product was down 0.2% in February, driven by decreases in both goods-producing and services-producing industries.
Featured Earnings
Canopy Growth Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 36 cents, compared to a loss of $1.11 in the prior-year quarter.
Cresco Labs Inc. (C) (Q1) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.
Laurentian Bank of Canada (T) (Q2) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 78 cents in the prior-year quarter.
