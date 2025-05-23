Kashmir Sees Another Day Of Soaring Temp

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2°C - a staggering 7.8 degrees above the normal for this time of year. Other parts of the Valley also witnessed unusually high temperatures.

Qazigund, known as the gateway to Kashmir, reported a daytime high of 32.5°C, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered 32.4°C. Even hill resorts weren't spared the heat. Pahalgam, typically a cool escape for tourists, touched 28.8°C, and Kokernag logged 31.5°C. Gulmarg, the Valley's popular ski destination, saw the mercury rise to 24.0°C.

In the Jammu region, a slight dip in temperature was observed, though the weather remained harsh. Jammu City recorded a maximum of 38.2°C. Other areas such as Banihal (29.2°C), Batote (27.7°C), Katra (35.2°C), and Bhaderwah (31.4°C) also experienced elevated temperatures.

Director of the MeT Department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said that isolated heatwave conditions are likely to persist across J&K. He added that while generally hot and dry weather is expected, a brief spell of light rain in isolated areas, especially during late afternoons, could provide minimal relief through May 26.

From May 27 to 31, the weather is predicted to stay mostly dry and hot, with the possibility of thundershowers at scattered places.

The department has also issued an advisory, predicting a 1–2°C rise in maximum temperatures in Kashmir till May 23, with scattered heatwave conditions expected. A slight dip of 2–3°C is anticipated after that. Meanwhile, in the Jammu division, temperatures may rise further by 2–3°C till May 26, heightening the possibility of heatwave conditions.

“Thunderstorms with gusty winds may occur at isolated places during late afternoon hours,” the advisory noted.

The prevailing conditions have led to concerns, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Authorities have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and take necessary precautions to combat the heat.

