Bangladesh Autocrat Gone, Democratic Renewal's A Work In Progress

MENAFN - Asia Times) Last July, a powerful student-led uprising in Bangladesh toppled the authoritarian, corrupt government led for 15 years by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Bangladesh now shows modest signs of democratic recovery. Months into its tenure, a transitional government has reopened political and civic space , especially at universities, and begun reforming key state bodies.

Yet, violence and political retribution persist. This month, the interim government banned Hasina's former party , the Awami League, under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act while a tribunal investigates its role in the deaths of hundreds of protesters last year.

Elections have also been delayed and may not happen until 2026 .

Amid this fragile transition, interim leader Muhammad Yunus, the 84-year-old Nobel-prize winning economist, has emerged as a rare figure of trust and calm. His popularity is so high, in fact, many are calling for him to remain at the helm for another five years.

Given the uncertainty, Bangladesh faces some uncomfortable questions: can it afford electoral democracy right now? Or must stability come first, with democracy postponed until institutions can catch up?

And what happens if emergency governance becomes the new normal?

Fraught road to democratic renewal

According to a global democracy report , Bangladesh is still classified as an“electoral autocracy” - one of the few in the category that actually got worse in 2024.

The opposition, chiefly the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), has mounted a fierce challenge to the interim government's legitimacy, arguing it lacks a democratic mandate to implement meaningful reforms.