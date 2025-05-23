Congressional Prayer Breakfast: Faith, Freedom, And Peacebuilding Unite Global Leaders On Capitol Hill

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Congressman Mark Green , Chair of the House Homeland Security Committee and a decorated combat veteran, physician, and statesman, served as the event's honorary host. Known for his outspoken commitment to democratic values and national security, Congressman Green opened the event with a message that resonated across political and international lines:

"At a time when democracies face existential threats from authoritarian regimes, gatherings like the Congressional Prayer Breakfast remind us of the power of faith to unite people across borders. Our commitment to liberty, to moral leadership, and to standing with our allies-like Israel and Ukraine-is rooted not only in policy, but in principle."

Kateryna Odarchenko , head of the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA", expanded on the necessity of moral clarity in public life:

"In my remarks, I spoke about the Mishkan-the sanctuary built from humble materials-because it teaches us that purpose sanctifies effort. It's not about the grandeur of institutions, but the integrity of what they are built for. At PolitA, we support democratic institutions, advise civil society, and advocate for value-driven leadership across Eastern Europe. Today's crises-from war to corruption to moral fatigue-cannot be solved by strategies alone. They demand a return to ethical foundations, to shared meaning. That's why gatherings like this are not ceremonial-they are essential."

Ambassador Oksana Markarova of Ukraine offered heartfelt reflections on the power of spiritual solidarity:

"No one wants peace more than Ukrainians... Like Israel, we are an ancient people on our historic land, yet constantly defending our right to exist. That is why we pray together-not only for peace, but for statehood, dignity, and freedom."

Following this, Duvi Honig , Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, called for moral consistency in international alliances:

"Peace begins with common sense-pasekh seykhl. When we advocate to politicians, especially regarding votes at the UN, we must demand accountability and consistency. If you claim to share our democratic and moral values, do not vote against us. We feel betrayed when allies take actions that contradict those values. This applies equally to Israel, Ukraine, Korea, and beyond."

Three panels explored the intersection of faith, governance, and humanitarian recovery. The first examined the moral dimensions of peacebuilding in Israel and Eastern Europe. The second panel addressed the role of religious institutions in responding to humanitarian crises and preserving family and national identity. The third addressed long-term visions for rebuilding post-war societies-with a focus on justice, economic renewal, and democratic partnerships.

Vadym Melnyk , legal expert in economic security and administrative law, remarked during the third panel:

"True peace is impossible without justice and a functioning economy. Rule of law, faith in institutions, and moral leadership are the cornerstones of secure nations. If we fail to defend these principles during wartime, we risk losing them in peacetime as well. This is not just a matter of politics-it is a question of identity, dignity, and survival."

Roman Palchykov , Chairman of the Charitable Foundation "The First Fund for the Restoration of Ukraine", reinforced the importance of cultural and spiritual dimensions in recovery-especially in regions scarred by war and landmines:

"Rebuilding must begin with safety. Demining is not just a technical task-it's a moral imperative. Every cleared field, every safe road, is a step toward restoring not only our land, but the dignity and future of our people."

Business and tech leaders also emphasized shared values. Citix, a leading American-Kazakh technology company renowned for its cutting-edge smart urban gadgets, took part in the prestigious Congressional Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. A pioneer in digitizing urban infrastructure, Citix is one of the largest Smart City and AdTech companies, actively expanding its presence in Türkiye and the MENA region. The company is transforming cities through a unique ecosystem of urban technologies and integrated advertising solutions.

Citix's participation in the Prayer Breakfast not only highlights its entry into the American market but also underscores its commitment to building international partnerships and fostering cross-cultural dialogue. Representing Citix at the event was Aidana Mukhtarkyzy , Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer, who emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue in promoting peace and international cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions.

"In a time of growing uncertainty, platforms like the Congressional Prayer Breakfast remind us of the power of unity, understanding, and shared values across borders," said Ms. Mukhtarkyzy.

Representatives of civil society added crucial perspectives on long-term security, identity, and the environment. As discussions shifted to another pressing global risk-security threats related to natural disasters-Maryna Ovtsynova , President of Allatra International Public Movement (IPM) and an expert in climate diplomacy, addressed the audience. She highlighted the urgent and growing problem of micro- and nanoplastic pollution, which now poses a serious threat to all of humanity.

"Humanity is confronted with grave problems-from armed conflicts to environmental crises-that require all nations and people to unite their efforts. Now, more than ever, it is essential to combine scientific expertise with active civic participation. The nanoplastics crisis is not a challenge of tomorrow-it is a crisis of today and demands a global response."

Following call for global unity in addressing environmental crises, John Herbst , former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, reinforced the need for moral alliances to confront geopolitical threats from authoritarian regimes:

"The security challenges we face-from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea-are shared across the democratic world. But we also share the strength of alliances, of resilient nations like Ukraine and Israel. The U.S., with smart strategy and committed partners, can still lead a moral global order."

Public figure Uriel Shtern presented a mezuzah-a symbol of the Jewish people, crafted with the artistry of Ukrainian masters and adorned with authentic Ukrainian amber-as a powerful gesture of spiritual and cultural unity. His presentation underscored the shared values of resilience, faith, and identity that link diverse nations and communities. This message echoed throughout the day, as discussions repeatedly returned to how cultural heritage and moral conviction must guide the work of recovery and reconciliation in times of crisis.

Throughout the day, spirited discussions emerged about truth, accountability, compassion, and conviction-and how these values must once again anchor both domestic and foreign policy. As many noted, faith is not a soft force-it is the spine of resistance to tyranny, confusion, and division.

Participants from business, diplomacy, civil society, and the faith community echoed a central theme: values must return to the center of public life. Truth, justice, forgiveness, and moral courage were not discussed abstractly-but as active tools for diplomacy, development, and rebuilding.

While many came to advocate for their nations or communities, they left having participated in something deeper-a spiritual and civic covenant. As one organizer reflected, "You felt it in the room: a hunger not just for answers, but for wisdom."

The Prayer Breakfast concluded with a powerful call for moral courage-not only in policy, but in personal leadership. As one guest remarked: "Democracy begins with character. That's the lesson here."

Distinguished guests included: Peter Huessy (president, GeoStrategic Analysis), Paolo von Schirach (president, Global Policy Institute; professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bay Atlantic University), Dina Shaikhislam (seasoned political and government relations consultant), H.E. Ambassador Dr. Tiffany Lancaster (UN Ambassador Special Envoy for Public Affairs), Shelby Magid (Deputy Director, Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center), Matt London (Researcher, Georgetown University's Center for Eurasian, Russian, and East European Studies), Ezra Friedlander (CEO, The Friedlander Group), Adam W. Schindler (Chief Digital Officer, America First Policy Institute), Anna Yabluchanska (Medical Aid Program Director, United Help Ukraine), and Yanina Volosna (attorney at law, LL.M, MBA).

Organizers and Partners :



Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce – International consulting firms specializing in political consulting, political technologies, public relations, GR, and anti-crisis communications. The company has a proven record of success, with over 30 election victories, 50 successful anti-crisis projects, and 100 PR campaigns and projects in the USA, EU, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA" – A Washington-based think tank that conducts educational, analytical, and policymaking projects in the fields of democracy development, awareness campaigns and advocacy for meaningful social changes. SIC Group – International consulting firms specializing in political consulting, political technologies, public relations, GR, and anti-crisis communications.

Photos and video can be found here:

Technical Assistance: Pavlo Dumanskyi

[email protected]

SOURCE Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce