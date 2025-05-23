Sound.Me Becomes The Largest Creator Marketplace In The World With Over 2.5 Million Registered Creators

Alex Akimov CEO of Sound Me

- Alex Akimov, CEOLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sound , the breakout leader in performance-based influencer marketing , has officially become the world's largest creator marketplace - surpassing 2.5 million registered creators globally. This milestone follows a surge in global adoption, with Sound now ranked the #1 app in South Africa across both iOS and Android app stores.This marks the third time Sound has taken over the top app rankings internationally, following viral waves in Colombia and the Philippines earlier this year. The platform's meteoric growth signals a transformative shift in the global creator economy - where anyone with content talent can monetize at scale, no matter their follower count.“Our mission has always been to level the playing field for creators,” said Alex Akimov, founder of Sound.“We've built Sound to be the Uber of influencer marketing - you sign up, get matched with campaigns, and earn based on performance. No agents, no gatekeepers - just real results.”Sound empowers artists and record labels to launch scalable campaigns across TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram - using short-form video creators to drive viral impact. Whether an artist is dropping a new single or a label is promoting a catalog release, Sound makes it easy to mobilize thousands of creators instantly and pay them based on real results.The platform's rapid rise is powered by countless success stories from creators who've earned real income by simply doing what they do best: making engaging content.Key Milestones:.Over 2.5 million registered creators worldwide.Now the largest creator marketplace globally.#1 app in South Africa (following top rankings in Colombia and the Philippines).Thousands of active campaigns from artists and record labels.Performance-based payouts for creators of all sizesAs the music industry embraces creator-driven promotion, Sound is redefining how artists and labels go viral - turning short-form content into a scalable, merit-based marketing engine.

