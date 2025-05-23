INDY 500 Stars Join Forces With ZERO Prostate Cancer To Put Veterans' Health In The Spotlight At Memorial Day Weekend Races

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In partnership with, ZERO's logo will be featured on-the world's biggest single-day sporting event-on. ZERO's logo will appear on the cars of

"This weekend isn't just about racing-it's about saving lives," said Josh Bilicki.

At the same time, ZERO and partner AstraZeneca are making waves in NASCAR's patriotic tribute weekend with two ZERO-branded vehicles:



No. 66 Ford Mustang driven by Josh Bilicki in the Coca-Cola 600 (Sunday, May 25 at 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime) No. 53 Chevrolet Camaro driven by JJ Yeley in the BetMGM 300 (Saturday, May 24 at 1:00 PM ET on The CW)

Together, this high-octane campaign is bringing national visibility to a deadly disease that claims a man's life every 15 minutes in the U.S.-and hits military Veterans at double the rate of the general population.

"As a 48-year-old and part of a sport deeply rooted in the Veteran community, this message really hits home," said JJ Yeley . "We're proud to be racing for something bigger than ourselves."

"Prostate cancer has become too big to ignore," said Courtney Bugler , President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer . "More than 3 million men in the U.S. are living with this disease, and too many don't even know they're at risk-especially our Veterans. Memorial Day is about honoring those we've lost, and at ZERO, we're also fighting to save the ones still here."

This campaign aligns with ZERO's bold initiative to save 100,000 lives by 2035 , with targeted efforts toward Veterans, Black men, and rural communities-the populations most impacted by the disease.

"It's time to race toward solutions," said Daniele Paone , VP US, GYN/GU Cancer Franchise, AstraZeneca. "We're proud to team up with ZERO and the motorsports community to drive awareness where it's urgently needed."

For nearly 30 years, ZERO has been on the front lines of the prostate cancer fight, providing education, support, and advocacy to patients and families. This Memorial Day, from Indy to Charlotte, the message is unmistakable: know your risk, talk to your doctor and get screened.

Watch the Races Live:



BetMGM 300 (Xfinity Series): Saturday, May 24 – 1:00 PM ET on The CW

Coca-Cola 600 (Cup Series): Sunday, May 25 – 6:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Indianapolis 500 (IndyCar): Sunday, May 25 – 12:45 PM ET on FOX

Learn more and find resources at ZEROcancer

