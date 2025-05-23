Robinhood Diamonds Announces A Special Offer

A RobinHood Diamonds engagement ring is just the first in a couple's life....)

- William Logian. Co-Founder, RobinHoods DiamondsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RobinHood Diamonds Offers a Baby Diamond to its customersRobinHood Diamonds announced today a unique program for first-time lab-grown jewelry buyers that provides a complimentary diamond at the birth of their first child.The 10-year guarantee allows existing RobinHood Diamonds customers to return to receive an additional diamond of comparable size and quality to their original engagement ring purchase at no cost when they welcome their first baby ."It's more than just the diamond or the setting," said William Logian, co-founder of RobinHood Diamonds. "We help our customers choose the ideal ring that symbolizes their relationship while avoiding financial strain."The program addresses mounting financial pressures facing couples, particularly as engagement ring costs average approximately $5,900 according to recent industry surveys."We always remind customers that an engagement ring isn't just a symbol-it's now a physical part of a couple's life, and just as a family expands, so should RobinHood diamonds," Logian said.Industry experts note that engagement ring shopping remains one of life's most pressure-filled purchases, combining emotional significance with major financial considerations.The baby diamond offer transforms the traditional one-time engagement ring purchase into what the company describes as a "lifelong purchase" that grows with expanding families.RobinHood Diamonds specializes in lab-grown diamonds , which possess identical physical and chemical properties to mined natural diamonds.The company has positioned itself as a disruptor in the traditional diamond jewelry industry through its focus on affordability, transparency and customer service.This is the Twelfth in a series of announcements regarding RobinHood Diamonds.RobinHood Diamonds: Exceptional Jewelry Craftsmanship in New York City: RobinHood Diamonds has a remarkable design, production, and management team that collaborates seamlessly to create enduring and unforgettable jewelry.For more information about RobinHood Diamonds or to schedule an interview, please contact:Kaleidoscope Luxury, a boutique firm established in 2016 in New York, Thierry Chaunu, Chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications LLC, NY at: [ 646) 732-1822 or ...

