'Draw Me As' Launches To Instantly Turn Selfies Into AI Art No Signup, No Subscriptions
Before and After Example
Draw Me As Logo
Spongebob Style
New web app offers instant AI-generated illustrations from photos in dozens of styles - private, fast, and pay-as-you-go.Most AI portrait apps are bloated or upsell-heavy. Draw Me As works more like a vending machine. Just upload, render, download, done.” - Erik AronestyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new web app, Draw Me As , is now live at , offering users instant, high-quality AI-generated portraits from their selfies. With no account required, no subscriptions, and dozens of styles - from anime and fantasy and Ghibli-inspired illustrations to beautiful watercolor paintings - users get fast, private, and fun digital art with just a few taps.
“Most AI portrait apps are bloated or upsell-heavy,” says creator Erik Aronesty.“Draw Me As works more like a vending machine. Just upload, render, download, done.”
Key Features:
⚡ Instant rendering - see your AI art in seconds
🎨 Dozens of styles - from comics to classic paintings
🔐 Privacy first - photos are deleted after rendering
💳 Pay per use - no accounts, no spam
📲 One-tap sharing to social media
The app has already generated thousands of illustrations in beta, with images headlined in major news articles. Now available to everyone at . Look for "Draw Me As" in the App Store!
