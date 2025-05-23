PETRA NEMCOVA NAMED TO THE INAUGURAL 2025 TIME100 PHILANTHROPY LIST OF THE 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL LEADERS IN PHILANTHROPY

MATTAPOISETT, Mass., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) , a non-profit organization that provides community-centered disaster relief to international communities, is proud to share that TIME named AHAH co-founder, Petra Nemcova, to the inaugural 2025 TIME100 Philanthropy , a list recognizing singular figures who are shaping the future of giving.

After surviving the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, Petra turned an unimaginable personal tragedy into a force for good. She co-founded AHAH to help communities rebuild stronger after disasters, restoring homes, schools and hope where it's needed most. Over the last 20 years, AHAH has led 188 disaster relief programs in 29 countries, reaching over 1.4 million people.

"Petra's compassion and real belief in the strength of community-led recovery have helped shape our organization and the global conversation around disaster relief," said Nate Mook, CEO of All Hands and Hearts. "Our AHAH community is proud to share this well-deserved recognition by TIME for Petra's leadership and the dedication of our volunteers, staff and partners."

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency.

The full TIME100 Philanthropy list is now available digitally and will appear in the June 9, 2025 issue of TIME, on newsstands Friday, May 30.

Please consider supporting All Hands and Hearts' Disaster Relief Fund , ensuring we can arrive quickly and stay as long as needed, bringing lasting recovery when disaster strikes.

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts

