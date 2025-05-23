Jim Mcdonough Joins Successbooks® To Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' With Howard Partridge

Jim McDonough

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Jim McDonough, who will co-author in the upcoming book,“Phenomenal Business Success,” alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.



Slated for a Summer Release,“Phenomenal Business Success” offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences. Whether you're building momentum or aiming for your next big breakthrough, this book offers a compelling collection of takeaways to spark transformation and elevate your journey.



About Jim McDonough:

From the battlefield to the boardroom, Jim McDonough has invested his life helping others lead with clarity, courage, and conviction. A retired U.S. Army Aviation Combat Forensics Officer and Master Aviator, Jim brings more than two decades of military leadership into his work as a successful business owner and trusted Phenomenal Business Coach.



After serving 22 years in the Army, including multiple combat deployments, Jim transitioned into entrepreneurship-building a thriving home service business from the ground up. He understands firsthand the stress and chaos many small business owners face, from sleepless nights to nonstop fires. That experience shaped his coaching philosophy: disciplined, forensic, and systems-driven.



Jim doesn't just help business owners identify surface-level problems-he guides them through the root causes and helps implement systems that create predictable, profitable, turn-key businesses. Drawing on programs from the Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center, and the Phenomenal Business Coaching System, Jim combines experience with proven strategy to deliver real transformation.



Today, Jim serves on the Board of Directors for the Alabama Small Business Development Center and mentors entrepreneurs through the HudsonAlpha Navigate Program. As an small business coach, international speaker and mentor, he is passionate about raising up the next generation of purpose-driven leaders.



Whether you're looking to regain control of your time, build a dream team, or scale with intention, Jim McDonough is the coach who's been in the trenches-and knows how to guide you to success.



"Your business should serve your life-not consume it." – Jim McDonough



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Jim McDonough on board for“Phenomenal Business Success” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights he will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of“Phenomenal Business Success.”

