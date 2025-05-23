Love, Laughter, And Legacy Collide In The Romantic Comedy Different With Me

Debut Film by Kinnedy "ScribeCash" Storay Rises to the Top of Tubi's Most Popular List

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Different With Me, the debut feature film from rising writer-director Kinnedy "ScribeCash" Storay, has officially landed among the Most Popular titles on Tubi, cementing its status as a breakout romantic comedy with heart, humor, and a resonant message about love and self-worth. The independently produced film is striking a chord with audiences across the country for its refreshing portrayal of modern relationships and emotional vulnerability.

Starring breakout talent Ashley Chestang as Kali, the story follows a confident, career-driven woman blindsided by heartbreak who learns to heal-and love-on her own terms. When Kali falls for Jeremy, a humble dreamer with a heart of gold, her journey is complicated by the sudden reappearance of her wealthy ex, forcing her to choose between security and soul-level connection.

"This film is for every woman who's ever been told she's too much-for being successful, for having standards, or for wanting it all," says Storay. "It's about making the radical choice to be loved for exactly who you are."

An Ensemble Cast Brimming with Star Power and Generational Talent:



Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta) shines as Queen, a graceful and grounded maternal figure, alongside her real-life daughter Noelle Robinson in their first-ever film together-a touching addition to the film's theme of legacy.

Joe Torry (Poetic Justice, Sprung) brings humor and wisdom as Pastor Bryan.

William Allen Young and Marcus T. Paulk create nostalgic excitement with a special Moesha mini reunion.

Social media sensation Juhahn Jones delivers laughs as David, backed by his 2M+ followers. Rising stars Tyrik Woods, Ciera Angelia, and Kevin Blake Chandler round out the vibrant cast.

What Sets "Different With Me" Apart:

Uniquely self-funded by Scribe while juggling multiple jobs, Different With Me is a testament to independent filmmaking and creative tenacity. Without studio backing, Scribe assembled a passionate team and crafted a story that speaks directly to a generation seeking authentic love and self-empowerment.

Now trending among Tubi's top titles, Different With Me is not only elevating emerging talent but also celebrating Black love, legacy, and the power of choosing yourself first.

With a combined social reach of more than 12 million, the film is primed to continue generating buzz, sparking meaningful conversations, and inspiring audiences everywhere.

Stream "Different With Me" now on Tubi.

