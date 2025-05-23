Cooper Webb Joins Short List Of Three-Time Supercross Champions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Like the 450SX Class Championship, the Eastern Divisional 250SX Class Championship also came down to the final race of the season – the Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown that featured both 250 divisions racing together. Red Bull KTM's Tom Vialle backed up last year's title run with a second championship over rivals Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan wrapped up the Western Divisional 250SX Class Championship one week earlier in Denver, Colorado.

The 2025 Monster Energy Supercross season drew the fourth highest attendance in the sport's modern era. The season started with a sold-out event at the Anaheim Opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California on January 11. For the second year in a row Round 7 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium on February 22 was the most attended event of the season hosting more than 68K fans. Rounds 9 and 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 8 and Seattle, Washington at Lumen Field on March 29 both recorded their second highest attendances ever for their respective markets with Indianapolis pulling an impressive 62K plus and Seattle drawing 58,463 .

Round 15 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium on April 26 was the shining star of the Northeast run as more than 58K fans attended the first race ever held at the stadium, and first time back in market since 1983. The pre-race festival FanFest also drew a notable 26K plus fans which is 8,000 more people than neighboring PPG Paints Arena would typically host for a sold-out Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) home game.

The season concluded with a near capacity crowd at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. In total, 828,796 fans attended Supercross and 329,751 showed up early for the pre-race festivities known as FanFest in 2025.

From a domestic viewership standpoint, the 2025 season marked several milestones as eight of the ten most-streamed races of all time on Peacock were from this season. Over 80% of races (14 of 17) saw viewership increases compared to last season on Peacock. Additionally, over 1 billion total minutes were streamed on Peacock for the first time ever.

Streamed in three different languages (English, Spanish, and French), the international livestream made available through the SuperMotocross Video Pass continues to drive a global viewing audience and makes SuperMotocross one of the most accessible sports around the world. In its third year, global subscriptions to the SMX Video Pass are up 43% and 70% compared to 2024 and 2023 respectively. Compared to 2023, the SMX Video Pass saw a 28% increase in views, an 80% increase in unique viewers, and a 50% increase in minutes watched.

In its second year, the Spanish Broadcast has seen year-over-year increases in total views - 85%, unique viewers - 34%, and minutes watched - 89% .

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 24, the outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship series gets underway with the Pala Casino Fox Raceway National Presented by Fox Racing in Pala, Calif. The 11-round outdoor season will travel to 10 different states, with visits to Fox Raceway, Hangtown, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, High Point Raceway, The Wick 338, RedBud MX, Spring Creek MX Park, Washougal MX Park, Ironman Raceway, Unadilla MX, and ending at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Budds Creek, Maryland.

Once the Pro Motocross season concludes, the combined points between Supercross and Pro Motocross will be tallied and the top 20 athletes in the world will be automatically seeded into the SMX World Championship Playoffs and Final.

SMX World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 6, at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C., and Playoff 2 is set for Saturday, September 13, at the Dome At America's Center in St. Louis, Mo., followed by the SMX World Championship Final on Saturday, September 20, at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas.

For more information about the 2025 SMX World Championship series, the Pro Motocross Championship , tickets, and streaming options, visit Peacock and supermotocross .

