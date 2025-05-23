Nova Leap Health Corp. Announces Results Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS VOTED BY PROXY:
|51
|TOTAL SHARES ISSUED & OUTSTANDING :
|87,314,252
|TOTAL SHARES VOTED:
|38,917,906
|TOTAL % OF SHARES VOTED:
|44.57 %
About Nova Leap
Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #42 ranking on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50TM in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in the New England, Southeastern, South Central and Midwest regions of the United States as well as in Nova Scotia, Canada.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: For further information: Chris Dobbin, CPA, ICD.D Director, President and CEO E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment