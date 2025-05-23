Ian J. Etheridge's 'Yom Kippur' Now Available

New Book Explores the Meaning of Atonement from Ancient Times to Today

UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new book by author Ian J. Etheridge , titled “Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement 'The Ransom Price Paid for All',” is now available for readers. The book takes a close look at the idea of Atonement, tracing its history from the early instructions given to Moses to its importance in the early Christian Church.

Etheridge's work carefully examines the historical accounts of Atonement, starting with the practices in the Tabernacle and Solomon's Temple. It then explores what happened after the First Temple was destroyed and its later rebuilding. The book looks at whether the offerings made during these times were valid.

The author also discusses the relationship between God and the Jewish people and how this relationship extended to non-Jewish people through the story of Cornelius and the Apostle Peter. The book also looks at the work of the Apostle Paul in bringing reconciliation and Atonement, and why this was important for the first Christians.

“Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement 'The Ransom Price Paid for All'” also calls for the Church to go back to the teachings of the Bible. It looks at past movements that tried to bring revival but didn't fully understand God's lasting agreement with Israel. Finally, the book discusses a prophecy from Hosea that suggests a future restoration of Israel and the Jewish people.

Author Ian J. Etheridge brings a unique perspective to this topic. With a background in Food Science and Technology and experience as an Environmental Health Officer, Etheridge emphasizes the importance of detail and evidence. He has also been actively involved in church leadership for many years and has a long history of working with the Jewish community. His experiences, including working with Holocaust survivors, have shaped his understanding of faith and history.

“Yom Kippur: The Day of Atonement 'The Ransom Price Paid for All'” is a well-researched book that encourages readers to think deeply about the true meaning of Atonement and God's unchanging promises.

The book is now available for purchase online at Amazon and other digital bookstores.

