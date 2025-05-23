Build Safe Connection Returns For Its Second Edition - Now As A Premier Safety And Construction Expo In Massachusetts

Rony Jabour and Tiago Brunet - Two voices of leadership, safety, and transformation, united at the largest Brazilian-led construction expo in the U.S.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On June 7, 2025, industry leaders, construction entrepreneurs, and safety professionals will gather at Ambrosia Hall in Foxboro, Massachusetts, for the highly anticipated second edition of the Build Safe Connection - now reimagined as an EXPO.After the overwhelming success of its inaugural edition in Boston, Rony Jabour is raising the bar. More than just a safety event, Build Safe Connection: EXPO Edition promises to be the largest and most influential gathering of Brazilian construction professionals ever held in the United States. With an unmatched lineup of speakers, interactive sessions, and a bustling exhibition floor, this event will unite the elite of the construction industry in one place.A Full-Scale Safety and Construction EXPOThis year's edition brings a fresh format: a full-scale expo with 25 sponsor booths arranged for maximum visibility and engagement. Exhibitors include major names in insulation, solar energy, equipment supply, HVAC, consulting, and financial services for contractors. Each participant will showcase services, tools, or technologies designed to support safety, growth, and compliance in the construction sector.The EXPO will open its doors at 7:30 AM and run through 5:00 PM, with keynote sessions beginning at 9:00 AM and networking scheduled throughout the afternoon.Target AudienceThe EXPO will welcome over 300 attendees, primarily composed of construction company owners, project managers, site supervisors, and independent contractors. The event provides a rare opportunity for face-to-face networking with peers, solution providers, and local business leaders who share the same commitment to safer job sites and professional excellence.Speaker Lineup: A Gathering of Industry LeadersBuild Safe Connection: EXPO Edition will feature some of the most respected voices in construction, safety, leadership, and business development:Rony Jabour – Founder of United Safety NetOne of the most respected occupational safety professionals in the United States, Rony brings 20+ years of frontline experience training over 50,000 workers and advising construction companies nationwide.Tiago Brunet – International Speaker & Emotional Intelligence ExpertRecognized globally for his insights on leadership and emotional intelligence, Tiago delivers strategies that inspire personal transformation and high-performance leadership.Lorena Barros – Neuro-ArchitectAn innovator in integrating neuroscience into architectural design, Lorena creates environments that enhance well-being, safety, and performance.Fernanda Melo – Business Consultant & Financial StrategistSpecialist in business finance and growth strategies, Fernanda will present“The Numbers Behind Construction,” guiding entrepreneurs to take control of their profitability.Jesus Barroso – CEO, Advanced Green InsulationA powerful story of resilience, Jesus built one of New England's most trusted insulation companies from the ground up. He will share insights on sustainability and leadership in the trades.Estevão Costa – CEO, ETS RentalHead of one of New England's largest rental equipment companies, Estevão will speak about operational excellence and safe logistics.Fábio Costa – CEO, JKA FramingA leader in framing services across Massachusetts, Fábio brings expertise on field leadership, quality control, and business scalability.Vinicius Silva – CEO, VS ConstructionKnown for his work in high-end residential construction, Vinicius will discuss craftsmanship, precision, and client satisfaction at the luxury level.A Mission Beyond ComplianceMore than an industry event, Build Safe Connection is a movement to raise the bar for safety culture in the construction industry - particularly among immigrant-owned companies and small businesses that often lack access to elite training and resources.“As someone who started with nothing and built a business rooted in safety, I know firsthand how transformative the right knowledge and relationships can be,” says Jabour.“This EXPO is about empowering others to build boldly and build safely.”Whether you're building homes, teams, or dreams, this is the event that brings your future into focus.Don't miss the chance to be part of the largest Brazilian-led construction expo in the U.S.

