Sedona International Film Festival Considers Move To Cultural Park For New Sedona Cinema Arts Center

Sedona International Film Festival

Sedona International Film Festival logo

Title Sponsor Logo for the 31st season of the Sedona International Film Festival

Sedona Film Festival may move to Cultural Park to build new Sedona Cinema Arts Center and expand its year-round programming.

- Patrick SchweissSEDONA , AZ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) is exploring a transformative relocation to its original home at the Sedona Cultural Park, with plans to develop a state-of-the-art Sedona Cinema Arts Center that will expand year-round programming and deepen the festival's cultural impact.The move is being considered after SIFF determined that purchasing its current West Sedona location-home to the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres-was no longer financially viable. The asking price was nearly double its appraised value, leading the organization to shift its focus toward building a purpose-designed venue on land it already owns.“For that amount, we can find a new plot of land and build from scratch and create the building we want,” said SIFF Executive Director Patrick Schweiss.The proposed Sedona Cinema Arts Center would feature:Purpose-built replicas of the existing Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon TheatresA 250- to 300-seat live performance and screening venueA potential fourth theater with 150 seatsCutting-edge film production facilities, including an editing bay, green screen studio, and audio mixing suiteSIFF is working with Grammy Award-winning songwriter and designer Gardner Cole, who played a key role in the design of the Musical Instrument Museum theater in Phoenix, to ensure that the new venue offers unparalleled sound and viewing experiences.The proposed development site includes 3.4 acres in the Sedona Cultural Park's mixed-use zone-specifically blocks 6 and 7. The facility would be operated solely by SIFF and dedicated entirely to cinematic and artistic programming, without retail or commercial businesses.City leaders have voiced strong support for the vision.“I'm excited to work with them,” said City Manager Anette Spickard.“I hope their interest in working with us sparks the community to join us in making this new mixed-use neighborhood a vibrant and special place.”Subject to city approvals, SIFF expects to break ground within two years and open the new center in approximately three.

Donn Jersey

Sedona International Film Festival

+1 7029376321

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.