NASA Awards Project Support Bridge Contract


2025-05-23 04:45:49
WASHINGTON, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a bridge contract to ASRC Federal System Solutions LLC of Beltsville, Maryland, to provide financial support and project planning and control services to the agency.

The Program Analysis and Control Bridge Contract has a total potential value up to $98 million with a 13-month period of performance beginning Saturday, May 24. The contract includes both cost-plus-fixed-fee and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity components.

The scope of the work includes business functions such as accounting, scheduling, documentation and configuration management, as well as security compliance. The work will occur at NASA Headquarters in Washington, Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

