Johnny Manziel And Bryce Hall To Headline Rebet Celebrity Live Dealer Night

Former Heisman Trophy Winner and Viral Influencer to Live Deal Blackjack and Spin the Roulette Wheel on the ReBet App & Website

Players and Fans Can Talk Directly to Manziel and Hall on the ReBet Blackjack and Roulette Tables from 7-10 pm ET on May 23

HANOVER, N.H., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReBet, the cutting-edge free-to-play social sportsbook & casino, today announced that Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Johnny Manziel, and social media influencer Bryce Hall, will be live dealing blackjack and spinning the roulette wheel on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 7-10 pm ET during the ReBet Celebrity Live Dealer Night, a first-of-its-kind event.

Through ReBet's live "chat" function, players and fans will have the chance to interact directly with Manziel and Hall throughout the night while playing these games, reflecting ReBet' s foundational commitment to fostering a community-centric approach which encourages social interaction and fandom.

To participate in the Celebrity Live Dealer Night, users can sign up for free (via their website , the Apple App Store , or the Google Play Store ) to enter ReBet's social casino and then select Manziel or Hall as their live dealer on the Blackjack and Roulette tables.

"When we founded ReBet, we sought to build a fun, social-first community that would bring people together to connect, share and interact around the games and sports they love," said Carson Hubbard, CEO of ReBet. "Bringing Johnny and Bryce on to interact with our users reflects our commitment to creating first-of-its-kind experiences for our users, by allowing them to connect with their favorite celebrities in a fun and safe way. We are thrilled that they are joining us on Friday night and look forward to providing ReBet users with additional unique opportunities like this in the future."

Johnny Manziel, or "Johnny Football," is a former quarterback who rose to stardom and won the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M. As a first-round selection in the NFL Draft in 2014, Manziel went on to play for the Cleveland Browns before continuing his professional career in the CFL, AAF, and Fan Controlled Football League. Following his playing career, Manziel has focused on media, entrepreneurship, and fan engagements, and remains a prominent and influential figure in sports and pop culture.

Bryce Hall is a leading Gen-Z influencer with more than 26 million followers across all social media and digital platforms. Hall, who originally rose to stardom on TikTok, has since expanded his brand outside of the social media world and into the film industry, where he has starred in several movies.

ReBet was established in March 2024 and took off in its first year. Today, the app has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users and has quickly become the go-to platform for sports fans and gamers looking for a social, competitive place to compete.

In just over a year, ReBet has taken its original social sportsbook and expanded to offer a social casino featuring more than 40 different 24/7 live dealer games, as well as thousands of non-live interactive games.

For more information on ReBet please visit . To play, go to their website , the Apple App Store , or the Google Play Store .

About ReBet:

ReBet is a first-of-its-kind, social sportsbook & casino where fans can connect, share and celebrate their love for sports and play their favorite casino style games entirely for free. Launched in March 2024, ReBet has a community-centric approach that allows users to compete in contests and ride out picks with their friends using the patent pending "ReBet" feature. Through our innovative social media feed and easy-to-read lines, the ReBet App provides an engaging atmosphere that is accessible, inclusive and interactive for all, regardless of their traditional sports betting knowledge. ReBet provides access to official and real-time data for more than 60 professional and college sports leagues, offering an unmatched user experience. For more information on ReBet, please visit, .

