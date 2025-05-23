United And Association Of Flight Attendants Reach Agreement

CHICAGO, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA announced an agreement that will provide industry-leading wages and many other improvements for United's 28,000 flight attendants if ratified.

Final contract language will be concluded in the coming days. The agreement is then subject to approval by the AFA's Master Executive Council, including all Local Presidents. If they approve, the tentative agreement will be put out for ratification by our flight attendants.

If ratified, in addition to industry-leading pay wages, flight attendants would receive a signing bonus and many other scheduling and quality of life improvements. The new contract would become amendable in five years.

"Our flight attendants are the best in the industry and have earned an industry-leading contract," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "I often say they are the face of our operation and the role they play every day – to keep people safe and deliver great service – helps make United the biggest and best airline in aviation history."

United thanks both negotiating teams and the National Mediation Board for working to reach this agreement.

