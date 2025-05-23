DBM Global To Pay Cash Dividend
About DBM Global Inc.
DBMG is focused on delivering world class, sustainable value to its clients through a highly collaborative portfolio of companies which provide better designs, more efficient construction, and superior asset management solutions. The Company offers integrated steel construction services from a single source and professional services which include design-assist, design-build, engineering, detailing, BIM co-ordination, steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, rebar detailing, advanced field erection, project management, and state-of-the-art steel management systems. Major market segments include commercial, healthcare, convention centers, stadiums, gaming and hospitality, mixed use and retail, industrial, public works, bridges, transportation, and international projects. The Company, which is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, the Philippines and the United Kingdom.
For additional information on DBMG's majority shareholder, INNOVATE Corp. (NYSE: VATE), please visit or contact:
Investor Contact:
Solebury Strategic Communications
Anthony Rozmus
(212) 235-2691
Email: ...
Contact: DBM Global Inc.
Mark Koolis, VP and CFO
(602) 257-7838
Email: ...
