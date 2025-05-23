Alldomains Launches .Sol Plus: Upgrade Solution That Brings Revenue-Sharing To .Sol Domain Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, NY, United States, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AllDomains, a leading multi-chain web3 name service provider, has announced the launch of .sol Plus , a new upgrade programme that transforms traditional .sol domains into renewable, revenue-sharing assets - unlocking lifetime earning potential for .sol domain owners, while increasing liquidity and sustainability across the Solana ecosystem.











This announcement comes as AllDomains surpasses 1 million registered domains across major blockchains including Solana, Eclipse, SOON, Sonic, and Monad , marking a major milestone in the decentralized naming space.

Introducing .sol Plus

Originally created by Solana Name Service (SNS) , .sol domains are permanent and non-renewable-meaning once purchased, they could sit idle in inactive wallets indefinitely. The new .sol plus model, pioneered by AllDomains, introduces annual renewals and shared royalties on both renewals and secondary sales, turning domains into long-term revenue-generating assets.

When a .sol domain is locked into the .sol Plus system:



It remains fully recognizable and functional as a .sol name

It becomes renewable , requiring annual upkeep to remain active. It generates perpetual royalties across all future transactions.



Revenue Sharing Model

All future sales or renewals of a .sol Plus domain follow this split:



40% to the domain owner

40% to AllDomains 20% to SNS (the original domain issuer)

This ensures ongoing value creation for all stakeholders - including SNS, who now benefits from a recurring revenue stream not possible under the old system.

Why Domain Owners Should Upgrade

By upgrading to .sol Plus, domain holders:



Earn 40% royalties on every future sale of their domain

Keep their domains active and tradable

Prevent assets from being stored in dormant or inactive wallets Become ecosystem partners , not just one-time buyers

Strengthening the .Sol Ecosystem

By introducing renewability and liquidity, .sol Plus combats the stagnation of inactive .sol domains, unlocking the full economic potential of digital naming. The upgrade also allows SNS to continue earning on domains it created, while enabling AllDomains to expand its innovative cross-chain platform without fragmenting the namespace.

AllDomains: One Million Domains and Growing

With over 1 million domains registered across five major chains, AllDomains is at the forefront of Web3 naming infrastructure. Its platform empowers users to own, trade, and monetize domain names that integrate seamlessly across the Solana ecosystem and beyond.

This milestone signals growing demand for decentralized identity and domain utility-and AllDomains is setting the standard with interoperability, ownership, and innovation.



