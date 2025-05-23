Information On The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares
Information on the total number of voting rights and shares
Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), May 23, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.
- Share capital: EUR 6,430,026.16 Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 37,429,265 (all ordinary shares) Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 37,429,265 (all relating to ordinary shares) Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued: 2,854,068 (all granted subscription rights; this number excludes 478,057 subscription rights that were issued but not yet granted)
*
* *
Contact:
Nyxoah
John Landry, CFO
...
Attachment
-
2025 05 23 - Press release - Number of shares (ENG)
