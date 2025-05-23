Analog Devices To Participate In Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI ) today announced that the Company's Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Richard Puccio, will discuss business topics and trends at the Bernstein 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, taking place at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel, located in New York, New York, Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. EST.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices' website at href="" rel="nofollow" analo . An archived replay will also be available following the webcast for at least 30 days.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI ) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $9 billion in FY24 and approximately 24,000 people globally, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at and on LinkedIn and Twitter (X) .

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Ambrosi

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Analog Devices, Inc.

978-435-5965

[email protected]

SOURCE Analog Devices, Inc.

