Alliancebernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE


2025-05-23 04:15:58
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2025.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.







Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 02/15/27

1.10 %

2) CCO Holdings 4.50%, 08/15/30 - 06/01/33

0.84 %

3) CCO Holdings 4.75%, 02/01/32

0.67 %

4) EchoStar Corp. 10.75%, 11/30/29

0.62 %

5) Royal Caribbean Cruises 5.50%, 08/31/26 - 04/01/28

0.58 %

6) Altice France SA 5.125%, 01/15/29 - 07/15/29

0.55 %

7) DaVita, Inc. 4.625%, 06/01/30

0.51 %

8) AMMC CLO 25 Ltd. 11.006%, 04/15/35

0.50 %

9) NFE Financing LLC 12.00%, 11/15/29

0.47 %

10) Bausch Health Cos., Inc. 11.00%, 09/30/28

0.44 %



Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade

Industrial

Consumer Non-Cyclical

7.47 %

Communications - Media

7.11 %

Energy

6.98 %

Capital Goods

4.68 %

Communications - Telecommunications

4.41 %

Basic

4.24 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

3.83 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

3.55 %

Services

3.01 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

2.31 %

Technology

1.94 %

Transportation - Services

1.76 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.92 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.73 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.67 %

Other Industrial

0.40 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.04 %

SUBTOTAL

54.05 %

Credit Default Swaps

19.53 %

Financial Institutions

Finance

2.38 %

Brokerage

1.32 %

REITs

1.28 %

Financial Services

0.79 %

Insurance

0.63 %

Banking

0.44 %

SUBTOTAL

6.84 %

Utility

Electric

1.08 %

Natural Gas

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

1.18 %

SUBTOTAL

81.60 %

Corporates - Investment Grade

Industrial

Communications - Media

1.19 %

Energy

1.08 %

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.96 %

Basic

0.92 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.81 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.64 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.48 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.29 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.27 %

Transportation - Services

0.16 %

Other Industrial

0.06 %

Services

0.06 %

Capital Goods

0.03 %

Transportation - Railroads

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

6.98 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

3.30 %

Insurance

0.53 %

Finance

0.52 %

REITs

0.39 %

Brokerage

0.14 %

SUBTOTAL

4.88 %

Utility

Electric

1.08 %

Other Utility

0.05 %

SUBTOTAL

1.13 %

SUBTOTAL

12.99 %

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds

Industrial

Basic

1.72 %

Energy

1.10 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.99 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.81 %

Capital Goods

0.39 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.20 %

Transportation - Services

0.12 %

Communications - Media

0.07 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.05 %

Other Industrial

0.03 %

SUBTOTAL

5.48 %

Utility

Electric

0.41 %

Other Utility

0.10 %

SUBTOTAL

0.51 %

Financial Institutions

Banking

0.22 %

SUBTOTAL

0.22 %

SUBTOTAL

6.21 %

Bank Loans

Industrial

Technology

1.36 %

Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.08 %

Communications - Media

0.79 %

Communications - Telecommunications

0.40 %

Capital Goods

0.36 %

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.25 %

Transportation - Airlines

0.22 %

Transportation - Services

0.17 %

Other Industrial

0.15 %

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.10 %

Energy

0.09 %

Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.05 %

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

5.04 %

Financial Institutions

Insurance

0.54 %

Brokerage

0.16 %

Banking

0.02 %

SUBTOTAL

0.72 %

Utility

Electric

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

0.17 %

SUBTOTAL

5.93 %

Interest Rate Futures

2.87 %

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations

Risk Share Floating Rate

1.44 %

Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.30 %

Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.28 %

Agency Fixed Rate

0.20 %

SUBTOTAL

2.22 %

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns

2.22 %

Credit Default Swaps

-0.25 %

SUBTOTAL

1.97 %

U.S. Govt & Agency Securities

1.68 %

Collateralized Loan Obligations

CLO - Floating Rate

1.62 %

SUBTOTAL

1.62 %

Quasi-Sovereigns

Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.55 %

SUBTOTAL

1.55 %

EM Government Agencies

0.53 %

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.40 %

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

0.26 %

SUBTOTAL

0.26 %

Emerging Markets - Treasuries

0.26 %

Inflation-Linked Securities

0.25 %

Asset-Backed Securities

Other ABS - Floating Rate

0.17 %

Autos - Fixed Rate

0.07 %

SUBTOTAL

0.24 %

Common Stocks

0.20 %

Preferred Stocks

Industrials

0.11 %

SUBTOTAL

0.11 %

Governments - Sovereign Agencies

0.05 %

Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

Currency Instruments

-0.40 %

SUBTOTAL

-0.40 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.57 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Funds and Investment Trusts

1.67 %

Cash

0.40 %

SUBTOTAL

2.07 %

Derivative Offsets

Futures Offsets

-2.77 %

Swap Offsets

-19.27 %

SUBTOTAL

-22.04 %

TOTAL

100.00 %



Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States

67.83 %

United Kingdom

3.21 %

France

2.97 %

Canada

2.43 %

Brazil

1.79 %

Mexico

1.64 %

Italy

1.37 %

Colombia

1.14 %

Germany

1.14 %

Spain

1.14 %

India

0.93 %

Australia

0.85 %

Luxembourg

0.81 %

Israel

0.77 %

Turkey

0.77 %

Chile

0.65 %

Netherlands

0.59 %

Nigeria

0.58 %

South Africa

0.54 %

Hong Kong

0.53 %

Macau

0.52 %

Dominican Republic

0.41 %

Peru

0.40 %

Angola

0.35 %

Puerto Rico

0.35 %

China

0.34 %

Finland

0.32 %

Kazakhstan

0.31 %

Indonesia

0.30 %

Switzerland

0.28 %

Jersey (Channel Islands)

0.26 %

Egypt

0.24 %

Panama

0.24 %

Ireland

0.22 %

Slovenia

0.22 %

Zambia

0.21 %

Romania

0.18 %

Senegal

0.18 %

Norway

0.17 %

Cayman Islands

0.14 %

El Salvador

0.12 %

Guatemala

0.12 %

Azerbaijan

0.11 %

Morocco

0.10 %

Ukraine

0.10 %

Uzbekistan

0.10 %

Malaysia

0.08 %

Argentina

0.05 %

Jamaica

0.05 %

Austria

0.04 %

Czech Republic

0.04 %

Kuwait

0.04 %

Serbia

0.03 %

Japan

0.02 %

Trinidad and Tobago

0.02 %

Cash & Cash Equivalents

1.66 %

Total Investments

100.00 %



Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

US Dollar

99.98 %

Canadian Dollar

0.18 %

Pound Sterling

0.13 %

Norwegian Krone

0.02 %

Brazilian Real

0.01 %

Indonesian Rupiah

0.01 %

Indian Rupee

0.01 %

New Zealand Dollar

0.01 %

South African Rand

0.01 %

Swiss Franc

-0.01 %

Czech Koruna

-0.01 %

Mexican Peso

-0.01 %

Polish Zloty

-0.01 %

Singapore Dollar

-0.01 %

Euro

-0.31 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA

1.39 %

AA

0.18 %

A

0.55 %

BBB

15.09 %

BB

44.49 %

B

24.75 %

CCC

8.32 %

CC

0.13 %

C

0.12 %

Not Rated

2.67 %

Short Term Investments

1.67 %

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.57 %

N/A

1.21 %

Total

100.00 %



Bonds by Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 Year

6.72 %

1 to 5 Years

67.69 %

5 to 10 Years

20.87 %

10 to 20 Years

2.43 %

20 to 30 Years

1.14 %

More than 30 Years

0.95 %

Other

0.20 %

Total Net Assets

100.00 %



Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.79 %

Average Bond Price:

94.69

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00 %

Investment Operations:*

20.78 %

Preferred Stock:

0.00 %

Tender Option Bonds:

0.00 %

VMTP Shares:

0.00 %

VRDP Shares:

0.00 %

Total Fund Leverage:

20.78 %

Average Maturity:

4.70 Years

Effective Duration:

3.00 Years

Total Net Assets:

$958.23 Million

Net Asset Value:

$11.11

Total Number of Holdings:

1,244

Portfolio Turnover:

45.00 %

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.

