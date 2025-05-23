Alliancebernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AFB ] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30, 2025.





* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 12.08% through the use of tender option bonds, 15.93% in issued and outstanding VMTPs, 18.04% in issued and outstanding VRDPs and 0.00% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.





** The Fund also had outstanding $88,275,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.





** The Fund also had outstanding $100,000,000 of VRDPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.



