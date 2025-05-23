ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN CLOSED-END FUNDS ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION RATES
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX-DATE
|
RECORD DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF )
|
6/5/2025
|
6/5/2025
|
6/20/2025
|
$0.0655 per share of investment income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AFB )
|
6/5/2025
|
6/5/2025
|
6/20/2025
|
$0.03961 per share of investment income
|
|
|
The Funds are managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Closed-End FundsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment