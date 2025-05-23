Middlesex Water Company Board Of Directors Names Nadine Leslie Chair And Amy Mansue Lead Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ISELIN, N.J., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of life-sustaining water and wastewater utility services, announced that its Board of Directors has named Nadine Leslie as Chair of the Board. Leslie, who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, succeeds Dennis W. Doll, who retired from the Board following a 20-year tenure with the company.

The Board also named Amy Mansue to serve as its Lead Independent Director, a role established to further support the Board's independence and strengthen governance oversight.

“We thank Dennis Doll for his extraordinary leadership and unwavering commitment to Middlesex Water Company,” said Leslie.“We also acknowledge Walter G. Reinhard, who served as Lead Independent Director for the past several years. Both provided valuable guidance, counsel, and professionalism during a time of transition.”

Leslie joined Middlesex Water Company (MWC) as President and Chief Executive Officer in March 2024 and has led the Company through a pivotal period of organizational transformation. She brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the regulated utility industry, having held senior executive roles in water, wastewater, and environmental services across the U.S. and internationally. Prior to joining MWC, she served as Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ North America, where she oversaw utility and environmental operations serving millions of customers.

Amy Mansue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Health, has served on the MWC Board since 2010. She has demonstrated exceptional judgement, a deep understanding of the business, and a strong commitment to shareholder value.

About Middlesex Water Company

Middlesex Water Company (“Middlesex”) is one of the nation's premier investor-owned water and wastewater utilities. Established in 1897, Middlesex is a trusted provider of life-sustaining services to more than half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. The company focuses on employee engagement, operational excellence, superior customer experience, investment in infrastructure, and selective and sustainable growth to deliver value to our customers, investors, and the communities we serve.

Media Contact:

Brian Hague

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs

(732) 638-7584

...

Investor Contact:

Jennifer Ketschke

Director, Treasury and Investor Relations

(732) 638-7549

...