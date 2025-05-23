Dellann Mydland Elliott President & Chair, EBCI

An Open Letter to Sheinelle Jones at the Today Show from End Brain Cancer Initiative's Founder, Dellann Elliott Mydland

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland, 425-785-8489, ...An Open Letter to Sheinelle Jones at the Today Show from End Brain Cancer Initiative 's Founder, Dellann Elliott Mydland“Dear Sheinelle Jones, your children, and your and Uche Ojeh's entire family,I woke up this morning to your very personal news that your husband, Uche, had passed away at 45 from Glioblastoma (GBM). I feel compelled to reach out to you to let you know that you have my heart and in a weird way, we are now kindred spirits in that I lost my late husband, Christopher Stewart Elliott, 23 years ago from GBM. He was 41 and like you, we had small children.I wanted to let you know that if you ever want to reach out, please do so as I have been in your shoes. Because Chris and I wanted to help others that would follow in our footsteps with this disease, we created the 501 (c)3 non-profit patient advocacy, Christopher Stewart Elliott Glioblastoma Research Fund, which people know today as the End Brain Cancer Initiative. Please feel free to personally reach out to me at ... or at if I can ever help you in away way or offer words of wisdom, having lived through where you and your family are right now. I am grateful that your TODAY Show family were able to give you grace for many months while you spent quality time with your husband and family and cared for him with love and HOPE.Sending Blessings,Dellann Elliott Mydland, Founder and President”Uche Ojeh, the husband of Sheinelle Jones, 'TODAY' show co-host has died following a courageous battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer called glioblastoma (GBM). Brain tumors are the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in adults aged 20-39 and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in children in the United States. Despite the numbers and devastating impacts, there are fewer than 30 FDA-approved drugs and devices to treat more than 120 different types of primary brain tumors. Nearly 25,000 malignant brain tumors are expected to be diagnosed in the Unites States in 2025. While progress has been made to increase public awareness of brain tumors, including advocacy and support for research and education about the impacts of brain tumors on patients and their families, targeted research and increased patient access is needed to find a cure, improve quality of life, and extend life expectancy.About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative's increased access and health delivery for patients, mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancerThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, ...###

