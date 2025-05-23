NFL Hall Of Famer Ray Lewis Hosts 52 Ways Of Love Community Celebration In Lakeland, Florida

To mark his 50th birthday, NFL legend Ray Lewis returns to Polk County-not to be celebrated, but to give back. In partnership with the Ray of Hope FoundationTM, he will host the 52 Ways of Love: Community Celebration , a free, family-friendly event focused on mental health awareness, education, and community healing.

With over 3,000 attendees expected, the event will include interactive youth zones, mindfulness workshops, wellness screenings, and classic outdoor games like tug-of-war, hula hoop contests, and three-legged races. It's a day for families to connect, children to learn, and the entire community to engage in conversations around resilience, hope, and mental wellness.

The inspiration behind the event comes from Lewis's personal mission to fight mental health stigma-especially following the tragic loss of his son. "This isn't just about a birthday," says Lewis. "It's about pouring love back into the place that gave me everything. It's about showing our kids they matter-and that healing is possible when we come together as one family, one purpose."

SPECIAL GUESTS & NFL LEGENDS JOINING THE CELEBRATION:

Several fellow Polk County-born NFL greats will join Lewis in championing the cause, including:



Shannon Baker – Former NFL Wide Receiver, FSU



Ahmad Black – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, UF



Desmond Clark – 11-Year NFL Tight End (Broncos, Dolphins, Bears)



Wayne Gandy – 15-Year NFL Offensive Tackle



Rodney Gunter – Arizona Cardinals, Jaguars



Maurkice Pouncey – 9-Time Pro Bowl Center, Steelers



Mike Pouncey – Pro Bowl Center, Dolphins/Chargers

Chris Rainey – NFL Running Back & Return Specialist

MEDIA & SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES

The Ray of Hope FoundationTM welcomes local media, sponsors, and community partners to join this impactful day. Opportunities include branded booths, volunteer roles, and in-kind contributions.

For press credentials, sponsorship info, or interviews with Ray Lewis, contact:

Dr. Debra L. Wright | [email protected]

ABOUT THE RAY OF HOPE FOUNDATIONTM

Founded by Ray Lewis, the Ray of Hope FoundationTM empowers at-risk youth and families by providing education, mental health support, mentorship, and personal development through love-centered community engagement.

Learn more at:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Debra Lewis

Director, Ray of Hope Foundation

[email protected]



SOURCE Ray of Hope Foundation