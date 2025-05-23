Top SIEM Platforms That Strengthen Threat Detection And Response Ranked In 2025 Report By Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SIEM software allows for real-time analysis of log and event data, which enables threat detection, event correlation, and incident response. SIEM combines these capabilities with security information management for comprehensive insights into security events across organizational infrastructure.

Info-Tech's Emotional Footprint measures high-level user sentiment by aggregating emotional response ratings across 25 proactive questions. The result is a powerful indicator of overall user experience toward both the provider and the product.

Data from 944 end-user reviews collected on Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform was used to identify the top SIEM software providers for the 2025 SIEM Emotional Footprint Report. The report is designed to help organizations select SIEM solutions that enhance threat detection, improve incident response, and strengthen collaboration across security teams.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2025 Security Information and Event Management – Enterprise Champions are as follows:



Trellix Enterprise Security Manager , +89 NEF, ranked high for its client-friendly policies.

Microsoft Sentinel , +83 NEF, ranked high for security features.

Fortinet FortiSIEM , +87 NEF, ranked high for reliability.

Splunk Enterprise Security , + 87 NEF, ranked high for being efficient. Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM , +90 NEF, ranked high for integrity.

Analyst Insight:

"The SIEM platform is the backbone of an organization's cybersecurity operation center," says Fred Chagnon , principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group . "It serves as the central hub for aggregating all security data and intelligence across the environment. A SIEM is vital not only for real-time threat detection and incident response but also for post-incident investigation and root cause analysis. Unless these responsibilities are fully outsourced to a security provider, having an in-house SIEM is essential for enabling security teams to effectively protect against, detect, respond to, and prevent cyberattacks targeting the organization."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the ever-evolving market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by the data from users and IT professionals who have direct experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

Read the full report: Best Security Information and Event Management Providers 2025

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews .

