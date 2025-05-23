Verizon To Speak At Cowen TMT Conference May 28

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Boulben, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for the Consumer Group of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 28, at 10:15 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon's Investor Relations website, .

For details on Verizon's most recent financial results, view the company's 1Q25 earnings results here .

