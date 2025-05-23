Force Marketing Named 2025 Georgia Fast 40 Honoree And EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Finalist In The Southeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Force Marketing is entering a defining chapter as they have evolved from a legacy automotive agency into a modern, data-powered marketing tech partner driving growth, loyalty, and national recognition

Atlanta, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Force Marketing , a data-driven technology and marketing leader in the automotive industry, has been named a 2025 Georgia Fast 40 honoree by ACG Atlanta and celebrates CEO John Fitzpatrick's nomination as a finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year® Southeast Region . The recognitions mark a breakout moment for the company, which has quietly been growing at a rapid but sustained pace behind the scenes-and is now turning heads across the industry.

“While we're certainly proud of our consistent 25% year-over-year growth for the past three years, we're equally, if not more, excited about our 95% client retention rate,” said Fitzpatrick.“That's the real foundation of our momentum. Our OEM and dealer partners are growing with us, and we're bringing even more dealers into the fold. That kind of impact is what makes milestones like these award recognitions truly meaningful.”

Long known as a legacy name in automotive marketing, Force is rewriting the playbook with a unified data tech stack–including its automotive-specific CDP, Audience IQ–that supports both variable and fixed operations . The company's acquisition of GSM (Gulf States Toyota's longtime marketing partner) in 2021 was a major turning point, giving Force unmatched depth in after sales loyalty and lifecycle marketing.

Audience IQ houses a full-stack suite of solutions including DRIVE (streaming CTV pre-market & in-market audiences), Conquest Connect, Recapture and ATOM , Force empowers dealers with proprietary audience targeting, dynamic creative and end-to-end retention tools that drive results across every dealership department.

“Our growth story is powered by people,” added Fitzpatrick.“We have world-class team member retention-over 95% for the last three years-all while operating fully remote with 115 team members across 21 states and counting. Our team is the secret sauce behind every milestone, every innovation, and every client success story.”

As Force expands and continues delivering results for OEMs and dealer groups across the country, one thing is clear: this isn't just growth- it's evolving the way dealers connect with their customers.



Founded in 2006, Force Holdings, LLC is a leading marketing technology provider to the automotive industry whose family of brands includes: Force Marketing, WeDrive Automotive and Gulf States Marketing (GSM). Headquartered in Atlanta with over 110 team members strategically positioned all over the U.S., the Force Family of Brands focuses on partnering and fostering relationships with dealers and OEMs nationwide to maximize ROAS, speed to market and improved lifetime customer value metrics. More information about Force Marketing's comprehensive suite of tech-enabled products can be found at ForceMKTG.com .

