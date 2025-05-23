Tarrant County Engages Avèro Advisors To Lead ERP Landscape Assessment And Strategic Roadmapping

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avèro Advisors, a nationally recognized independent consulting firm specializing in public sector transformation, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Tarrant County, Texas to provide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) advisory services. Through this partnership, Avèro will conduct a county-wide evaluation of the current ERP landscape and operational workflows, providing expert insight to help the County plan for the future.

Tarrant County awarded Avèro the contract following a competitive procurement process. The initiative centers on a detailed needs assessment and strategic analysis of business functions across County departments. The findings will guide leadership in identifying improvement opportunities and establishing a clear, actionable roadmap-whether that involves optimizing the existing system or pursuing other enhancements.

"Good decisions begin with a clear understanding of where you are," said Abhijit Verekar, CEO of Avèro Advisors. "Tarrant County is taking a thoughtful, data-driven approach to evaluating its ERP environment. Our role is to provide the expert guidance they need to uncover the right path forward-with clarity, confidence, and a commitment to their long-term success."

Key Objectives of the Engagement:

ERP Environment Assessment: Review of the County's current ERP ecosystem, including technology, user experience, and functional alignment across departments.

Operational Workflow Analysis: Detailed documentation and evaluation of core business functions to uncover pain points, duplication, and modernization opportunities.

Strategic Roadmap Development: Creation of a future-oriented plan that aligns technology investments with operational priorities-tailored to County goals.

Optional Support for Future Procurement: Advisory services may extend to vendor evaluation and implementation support should the County choose to pursue changes.

This engagement reflects Tarrant County's commitment to proactive governance, fiscal responsibility, and continuous improvement through technology and process alignment.

About Avèro Advisors

Avèro Advisors is a premier independent consulting firm guiding public sector organizations through complex digital transformations. With a focus on ERP modernization, process improvement, and operational strategy, Avèro equips governments with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.

About Tarrant County

Located in North Texas, Tarrant County serves a population of over two million residents and is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse counties in the nation. The County is dedicated to efficient, transparent service delivery and strategic investment in modern infrastructure.

Media Contact:

Abhijit Verekar

CEO/Founder

Avèro Advisors

[email protected]

averoadvisors

SOURCE Avero Advisors

