Is Your Grill Ready? Propane Council Of Texas Shares Timely Tips For Memorial Day Cookouts

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer grilling season across Texas, the Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is encouraging backyard chefs to take a moment to get their propane grills in top form - and brush up on a few smart grilling habits.

How often do you give your grill a seasonal once-over? Do you have enough fuel for your holiday cookout? Are your connections tight and is your grill clean?

"These may sound like small details, but they're the kind of details that keep your grilling experience simple, seamless, and stress-free," said Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of ProCOT. "Texans love propane grills for their ease, speed, and control - and with a quick pre-check, you're ready to go."

ProCOT recommends starting with a simple inspection of your propane cylinder. Look for rust, dents, cracks, or any signs of wear, and replace the cylinder if needed. When transporting it, place the cylinder in a well-ventilated area of your vehicle, secure it to prevent tipping or rolling, and head directly to your destination - avoid leaving it in a hot car.

Before you fire up the grill, keep these propane grilling best practices in mind:



Clean grease and fat buildup to prevent flare-ups.



Check for leaks using soapy water - never an open flame.



Always open the grill lid before turning on the gas.



Grill in an open, level space, away from overhangs and trees.

Never use lighter fluid on a gas grill - gas grills are built for quick, clean ignition without it.

Thinking about grilling more this summer? Propane makes it easy. Fast startup, precise heat, and minimal cleanup mean more time enjoying the moment - and less time tending the flame.

For more tips and propane grilling know-how, visit .

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED