Daily Journal Recognizes PARRIS Law Firm's $36.4 Verdict As The Top Verdict Of The Week

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Daily Journal has named a $36.4 million jury verdict secured by Alexander R. Wheeler as its Top Verdict of the Week, spotlighting a powerful result for a woman who suffered life-altering injuries in a devastating T-bone crash in Palmdale, CA.

Following a one-week trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Mr. Wheeler and trial counsel Misak Chanchikyan convinced a Chatsworth jury to award full justice to their client, whose life was permanently upended by a driver who ran a stop sign and turned directly into her path.

The defendant admitted fault on the stand, acknowledging she failed to yield and knew she did not have the right of way.

The collision caused extensive injuries to the plaintiff, including a traumatic hemoperitoneum (internal abdominal bleeding), contusions, and long-term damage to her back, hips, and gastrointestinal system. She was hospitalized for two weeks, endured multiple surgeries, and continues to suffer from chronic pain and medical complications.

"We had a thoughtful, diligent jury who truly understood what our client has been through," said Alexander R. Wheeler, whose trial advocacy has earned him national recognition. "This verdict ensured she will have the resources necessary to manage her ongoing care and reclaim some measure of dignity in her life."

The jury awarded:



$25 million for future noneconomic damages

$8.2 million for past noneconomic damages

$3.2 million for future medical expenses $4,500 for injuries sustained by her pet

"These are the types of results our clients have come to expect from us," said R. Rex Parris, founder of the PARRIS Law Firm. "Having the Daily Journal recognize this victory for justice is inspiring, and our attorneys keep setting the bar higher for themselves, our firm, and the legal field in general."

This verdict was one of three in just eight days obtained by PARRIS Law Firm attorneys, with all three totaling more than $100 million.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 22AVCV00163.

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $1.9 billion for its clients. To learn more, go to .

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED