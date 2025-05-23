The Islamic Corporation For The Insurance Of Investment And Export Credit (ICIEC) And Al Baraka Bank–Egypt Signed A Bank Master Policy To Support Funded Islamic Trade Finance Transactions Worth USD50 Million

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, today signed a Bank Master Policy (BMP) with Al Baraka Bank-Egypt, on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings 2025 in Algier. The policy was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, together with Mr Ahmed Atteya, Head of Financial Institutions Department, Al Baraka Bank-Egypt.

The insurance policy is expected to support Islamic trade finance transactions worth USD 50 million. It represents a key step toward the development of Islamic finance and enhancing its role in supporting SMEs in member countries.

“We are delighted to partner with Al Baraka Bank – Egypt on this landmark Policy. This agreement underscores our shared commitment to facilitating reliable, Shariah-compliant trade finance solutions that foster sustainable economic growth and resilience across our member states,” said Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC.“By mitigating transaction risks, we help our partners expand into new markets and promote development initiatives that benefit member countries.”

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, ICIEC has been assigned a First-Time“AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit Rating by S&P with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, reinsurance, and risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

