Chile Completes $50 Million Submarine Fleet Modernization With Canadian Technology
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) OSI Maritime Systems announced the successful completion of tactical navigation system installations across Chile's four-submarine fleet. The Canadian company finished harbor acceptance tests for its Tactical Diving Navigation System on May 21, 2025.
Chile operates two Type 209 submarines and two Scorpène-class vessels. The modernization program began in 2022 with the first Type 209 submarine receiving the new system.
OSI completed installations on the second Type 209 submarine in 2023. Both Scorpène submarines received their systems during the same year. The TDNS technology allows submarines to navigate precisely without satellite signals.
This capability proves crucial when operating in contested waters where enemies jam GPS systems. The system integrates multiple sensors and uses seafloor mapping to determine exact positions underwater.
OSI's technology currently operates on over 60 submarines across 15 different classes worldwide. The company serves navies in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.
The system meets NATO's STANAG 4564 standard, ensuring compatibility with allied forces. The Canadian Commercial Corporation facilitated the government-to-government contracts between Canada and Chile.
Chile Advances Submarine Fleet Modernization
The first contract covered the Type 209 submarines in 2020. A second agreement addressed the Scorpène vessels in 2023. Chile's submarine fleet modernization strengthens its position in South American waters.
The country faces increasing maritime challenges in the Pacific Ocean. Modern navigation systems provide tactical advantages during extended underwater operations.
OSI provided comprehensive training for Chilean Navy operators and maintenance crews. The training covered system operation, maintenance procedures, and tactical applications. This ensures the Chilean Navy can fully utilize the advanced navigation capabilities.
The harbor acceptance tests represent the final port-based evaluation phase. Sea acceptance tests will follow in coming months to complete the certification process. These tests will validate system performance during actual submarine operations.
The modernization positions Chile as a regional leader in submarine technology. The investment demonstrates the country's commitment to maintaining advanced naval capabilities. Modern navigation systems extend operational range while preserving stealth advantages.
