403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
El Salvador’S Bitcoin Holdings Surge To $671 Million As Price Reaches $110,000
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Nayib Bukele shared an image on X showing El Salvador's Bitcoin portfolio when the cryptocurrency traded at $105,000. The Central American nation holds over 6,100 Bitcoin now worth approximately $671 million at current prices of $110,000 per coin.
El Salvador made history as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. The government launched a systematic buying strategy in late 2022, purchasing one Bitcoin daily. This approach continued despite criticism from international financial institutions.
The National Bitcoin Office manages the country's digital currency reserves. Officials track the holdings through blockchain explorers that show real-time values.
The portfolio has gained an additional $30.5 million since Bukele's announcement as Bitcoin climbed from $105,000 to $110,000. Bukele's administration maintains a long-term holding strategy rather than seeking quick profits.
The government continues buying Bitcoin even after signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. This deal included restrictions on new cryptocurrency purchases and gradual public sector withdrawal.
Stacy Herbert, Director of the National Bitcoin Office, confirmed that daily purchases continue. The government views Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset similar to gold or foreign currency holdings.
El Salvador's Bitcoin Strategy Spurs Global Interest
This approach reflects confidence in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition. El Salvador's strategy attracts international attention from other nations considering similar moves.
Several European and Latin American countries now study Bitcoin as potential reserve assets. The United States established its own Bitcoin treasury using seized assets from criminal cases.
Bitcoin's appeal stems from its fixed supply of 21 million coins and decentralized nature. The cryptocurrency operates independently of government control through a global network of computers.
Production rates decrease automatically every four years through programmed events called halvings. The current gains validate El Salvador's contrarian approach to monetary policy.
While traditional institutions warned against Bitcoin adoption, the country's treasury shows substantial returns. These results demonstrate how smaller nations can benefit from early adoption of emerging technologies.
El Salvador made history as the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. The government launched a systematic buying strategy in late 2022, purchasing one Bitcoin daily. This approach continued despite criticism from international financial institutions.
The National Bitcoin Office manages the country's digital currency reserves. Officials track the holdings through blockchain explorers that show real-time values.
The portfolio has gained an additional $30.5 million since Bukele's announcement as Bitcoin climbed from $105,000 to $110,000. Bukele's administration maintains a long-term holding strategy rather than seeking quick profits.
The government continues buying Bitcoin even after signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. This deal included restrictions on new cryptocurrency purchases and gradual public sector withdrawal.
Stacy Herbert, Director of the National Bitcoin Office, confirmed that daily purchases continue. The government views Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset similar to gold or foreign currency holdings.
El Salvador's Bitcoin Strategy Spurs Global Interest
This approach reflects confidence in Bitcoin's long-term value proposition. El Salvador's strategy attracts international attention from other nations considering similar moves.
Several European and Latin American countries now study Bitcoin as potential reserve assets. The United States established its own Bitcoin treasury using seized assets from criminal cases.
Bitcoin's appeal stems from its fixed supply of 21 million coins and decentralized nature. The cryptocurrency operates independently of government control through a global network of computers.
Production rates decrease automatically every four years through programmed events called halvings. The current gains validate El Salvador's contrarian approach to monetary policy.
While traditional institutions warned against Bitcoin adoption, the country's treasury shows substantial returns. These results demonstrate how smaller nations can benefit from early adoption of emerging technologies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment