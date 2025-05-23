403
Fraud Scandal Pushes Lula Down South American Popularity Rankings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dropped to sixth place in South American popularity rankings. CB Consultoria Opinión Pública released the survey covering ten countries between May 19-22.
Lula's positive image fell from 49.7% to 47.4% between April and May. His negative rating climbed from 47.7% to 48.8% during the same period. The decline coincides with Brazil's massive pension fraud scandal.
Ecuador's Daniel Noboa now leads regional rankings with 52.1% approval. Argentina's Javier Milei jumped to second place with 49% positive ratings. Uruguay's Yamandú Orsi holds third position at 48.8% approval.
The INSS pension fraud scheme affected 6 million Brazilian retirees. Investigators estimate losses between 6 and 6.3 billion reais over five years. Federal police executed 211 search warrants and seized assets worth 177 million dollars.
The fraud operation targeted Brazil's poorest regions systematically. Criminals enrolled retirees in fake associations without consent. Monthly pension deductions followed these unauthorized registrations automatically.
Social Security Minister Carlos Lupi resigned on May 3 amid the scandal. The INSS director also stepped down as investigations deepened. Six public officials faced dismissal for their involvement.
Economic and Political Turmoil Challenges Lula Amid Rising Inflation
Brazil's inflation reached 5.06% in February, exceeding the central bank's target. Food prices surged 7% over the same period. These economic pressures compound Lula's political challenges significantly.
Opposition figures gained traction criticizing the government's response. Congressman Nikolas Ferreira's video statement reached 130 million Instagram views. The scandal affects Lula's core elderly voter base directly.
The survey interviewed 12,512 people across South America with 95% confidence levels. Margins of error reached 3 percentage points maximum. Each country contributed between 1,067 and 1,590 respondents.
Chile's Gabriel Boric ranks seventh with 41.7% approval ratings. Colombia's Gustavo Petro follows at 37.2% positive image. Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro holds 29.1% approval among regional leaders.
Bolivia's Luis Arce maintains 25.5% positive ratings currently. Peru's Dina Boluarte occupies last place with 19.8% approval. These figures reflect widespread political instability across South America.
The pension scandal began during previous administrations but exploded under Lula's watch. Federal investigators continue uncovering the scheme's full scope. Political consequences extend beyond Brazil's borders regionally.
Lula declared his 2026 presidential candidacy despite declining approval ratings. The fraud scandal threatens his traditional elderly support base. Economic pressures add complexity to his reelection prospects.
