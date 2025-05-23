Indian Cricketer Deepti Sharma Accuses UP Warriorz Teammate Of Theft And Fraud

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma has accused her UP Warriorz teammate, Arushi Goel, of theft and fraud. Sharma alleges that Goel impersonated her and stole ₹25 lakh, along with jewellery and foreign currency worth approximately $2,500 from her apartment. Sharma's brother, Sumit Sharma, filed a complaint with the Sardar Police on her behalf. The police, finding prima facie evidence in the complaint, registered an FIR and initiated an investigation. Charges include theft, breach of trust, and housebreaking.

Arushi Goel, a member of the UP Warriorz team, is also a junior clerk with the Agra division of Indian Railways. Deepti and Arushi were close friends and had played together in competitive cricket before joining the UP Warriorz. Deepti also works at Indian Railways.

Reports suggest that Arushi borrowed money from Deepti on several occasions, citing family problems, but failed to repay the amount, leading to the complaint. As per the compliant lodged by Deepti's brother, it stated that Arushi started to exploit Indian cricketer's parents financially, citing financial emergencies and financial distress. Arushi recently played for India A against England A, scoring 46 runs in three matches. She also shone in the recent Senior Women's Inter Zonal two-day tournament, scoring 74 runs for Central Zone.

Sumit Sharma stated that his sister lost ₹25 lakh over the past two years and that Arushi refused to return the money when asked. He also alleged that Arushi broke into Deepti's Agra apartment last month, replaced the original lock, and stole jewelry and $2,500.

"My sister lost over Rs 25 lakh in the two years. When she confronted Arushi, the latter refused to return the amount." Sumit Sharma said as quoted by News 18.

Deepti Sharma is currently at the Indian women's team camp for the England tour. The Indian women's team will next play a series of five T20s and three ODIs against England, starting June 28.

Deepti Sharma has been reliable all-rounder for Indian women's team since her debut in 2014. In ODIs, the 27-year-old has amassed 2300 runs, including a century and 13 fifties, at an average of 35.38 and picked 135 wickets, including three fifers and two four-wicket hauls, at an average of 27.28 and an economy rate of 4.19 in 106 matches.

In T20Is, Deepti Sharma has aggregated 1086 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 23.60 and picked 138 wickets at an average of 19.14 and an economy rate of 6.04 in 124 matches.