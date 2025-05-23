Covid-19 Cases In Delhi: 23 New Infections Found Advisory Issued, Hospitals Asked To Prepare For Beds, Oxygen

MENAFN - Live Mint) As Southeast Asia grapples with a rise in hospitalisations and several states reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases, India's capital, Delhi, has also reported at least 23 new infections, Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday, May 23. In a statement, Pankaj Singh said the Delhi government was verifying the details of the Covid-19 cases to determine if patients are residents of the city or have travel history.

The Delhi government has also issued an advisory on Covid, asking hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccine.

The advisory, issued by the Health Department, comes in the wake of several states reporting Covid cases. The government has asked health institutions to send all positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital.

"The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccine. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA must be in functional condition," the advisory stated.

In the seven-point advisory, the medical directors or medical superintendents or administrators of all government and private hospitals have been asked to ensure 1. hospital preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics and other drugs and vaccines. They need to ensure all the equipments such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, PSA etc . are in functional condition.

2. Refresher training of dedicated staff may be conducted.

3. Reporting of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) & Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities (OPD/IPD) on a daily basis on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. Confirmed influenza and Covid-19 cases may also be reported on IHIP under L form.

4. Daily reporting of all parameters on Delhi State Health Data Management Portal.

5. Adequate testing as per Covid-19 testing guidelines. Ensure Covid-19 testing of 5% ILI cases & 100% SARI cases. ICMR guidelines for testing are attached.

6. Send all positive Covid-19 samples for Whole Genome Sequencing to LokNayak Hospital so as to enable timely detection of new variants, if any and share the number of samples sent for WGS with State Surveillance Unit.

7. Respiratory etiquettes are being followed, including wearing mask in hospital premises/health facilities.